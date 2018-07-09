App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 08:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sugar prices climb on paucity of stocks, brisk demand

In mill gate section, sugar Khatuli and Simbholi jumped up by Rs 150 each to Rs 3,550 and Rs 3,530, Dhanora spurted by Rs 130 to Rs 3,530, while Mawana registered a rise of Rs 100 at Rs 3,470 per quintal.

PTI

Sugar prices zoomed by whopping margins of Rs 150 per quintal at the wholesale market in the national capital today owing to sturdy summer season demand from stockists and bulk consumers, triggered by a halt in supplies.

Marketmen said bumper summer season demand from stockists and bulk consumers such as soft-drinks and ice-cream makers along with thin supplies from mills reflected the sharp rise of Rs 150 per quintal in the sweetener's prices.

Sugar ready M-30 and S-30 prices jumped up by Rs 150 each to end the day at Rs 3,700-3,850 and Rs 3,690-3,840 per quintal.

Mill delivery M-30 and S-30 prices also shot up by Rs 80 each to finish the day at Rs 3,400-3,590 and Rs 3,390-3,580 per quintal, respectively.

Prices of Budhana and Thanbabhavan surged by Rs 90 each to Rs 3,440 and Rs 3,430, Dorala hardened by Rs 80 to Rs 3,450, while Kinnoni, Asmoli, Sakoti, Modinagar, Shamli and Malakpur gained by Rs 60 each to Rs 3,590, Rs 3,540, Rs 3,400, Rs 3,425, Rs 3,400 and Rs 3,420 per quintal, respectively.

Following are today's quotations (in Rs per quintal)

Sugar retail markets - Rs 36-41 per kg.

Sugar ready: M-30 Rs 3,700-3,850, S-30 Rs 3,690-3,840.

Mill delivery: M-30 Rs 3,400-3,590, S-30 Rs 3,390-3,580.

Sugar millgate (including duty): Mawana Rs 3,470, Kinnoni Rs 3,590, Asmoli Rs 3,540, Dorala Rs 3,450, Budhana Rs 3,440, Thanabhavan Rs 3,430, Dhanora Rs 3,530, Simbholi Rs 3,530, Khatuli Rs 3,550, Dhampur Rs 3,395, Sakoti 3,400, Modinagar 3,425, Shamli 3,400, Malakpur 3,420, Ramala not available, Anupshaher N.A, Baghpat N.A., Morna N.A., Chandpur N.A., Nazibabad N.A and Nanota N.A.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 08:01 pm

tags #Commodities #Current Affairs #India

