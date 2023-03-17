 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sugar output falls slightly to 28.18 million ton till March 15 of 2022-23 marketing year: ISMA

Mar 17, 2023 / 05:43 PM IST

Sugar production stood at 28.45 million tonne in the same period of the 2021-22 marketing year. The sugar marketing year runs from October to September.

The country’s sugar output remained marginally lower at 28.18 million tonne till March 15 of the ongoing marketing year, industry body ISMA said on Friday.

According to the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), around 336 sugar factories were in operation in the period under review against 438 factories in the year-ago period.

After diversion for ethanol production, the country’s sugar production was 28.18 million tonne during October-March 15 of the ongoing 2022-23 marketing year, the industry body said in a statement.