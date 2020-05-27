Sufferings of migrants amid dispute between Centre and Maharashtra most unfortunate: Mayawati

BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday termed as most unfortunate the continued sufferings of the migrants amid an ongoing dispute between the Centre and the Maharashtra government.

"Due to the dispute between the Centre and the Maharashtra government, lakhs of migrant labourers are still suffering badly, which is sad and unfortunate.

It is important to stop levelling of charges and pay attention to these helpless people so that their lives can be saved from being completely ruined," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Whether it is a BJP government or that of the Congress, the continued harassment and neglect faced by medical workers and migrant labourers, who have suffered the most because of the coronavirus epidemic and the long lockdown, are neither fair nor in the interests of the country.

The government should pay attention immediately," Mayawati said in another tweet.



