Success of an initiative is measured by its impact upon people: PM Modi

PTI
May 01, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST

Nazakat Choudhary wrote to the prime minister thanking him for the opportunity to travel to Assam under the Yuva Sangam initiative. In response, the prime minister expressed hope that Choudhary would continue undertaking more such journeys in the future.

The prime minister said, "The success of any important initiative is measured by its impact upon people. The greatest sense of satisfaction is experienced by a public servant when people write to convey that a particular event has transformed their lives." (File Image)

The success of any initiative is measured by its impact upon people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said responding to a youth from Jammu and Kashmir who hailed the Yuva Sangam youth exchange programme after visiting Assam and experiencing its diversity and culture.

A brainchild of the Ministry of Education, the Yuva Sangam youth exchange programme aims to strengthen people-to-people connections, especially between youths of different states, and introduce them to the culture and values of India. The idea of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat was conceptualised to create a cultural connect between various states of India.

The initiative was launched in February and the first phase of Yuva Sangam had an overwhelming participation of 1,200 youngsters. The first batch of youngsters visited northeast India.