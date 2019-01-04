App
Last Updated : Jan 04, 2019 09:51 PM IST

Subramanian resigns from Bandhan Bank following appointment as CEA

On December 7, the government had appointed ISB Hyderabad professor Subramanian as the CEA for a period of three years.

Bandhan Bank announced that Krishnamurthy V Subramanian has resigned as independent director from its board following his appointment as the chief economic advisor (CEA) to the government.

"We would like to inform that pursuant to appointment as the CEA to the Government of India, Prof Krishnamurthy V Subramanian vide his email dated January 04, 2019, has tendered his resignation from the office of independent director of the Bank with effect from December 23, 2018," Bandhan Bank said in a regulatory filing.

A PhD from University of Chicago's Booth School of Business and currently an associate professor at the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad, Subramanian has replaced economist Arvind Subramanian, who resigned from the post in June this year and left the country shortly thereafter.
First Published on Jan 4, 2019 09:41 pm

tags #Bandhan Bank #Current Affairs #India

