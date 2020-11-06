Subdued Diwali celebrations in Maharashtra, SOP issued to curb COVID-19 spread

The Maharashtra government issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on November 6 to contain the spread of COVID-19 during the Diwali celebrations. The festival of lights will be celebrated under the shadow of the pandemic. The state government urged people to avoid bursting firecrackers as air pollution can aggravate the situation for COVID-19 patients in the state.

A government release appealed for a subdued celebration of Diwali while following social distancing norms. Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally crossed the 17 lakh-mark on November 5. Over the past few days, the state's daily count of infections has dropped below 10,000.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has already imposed a ban on the bursting of firecrackers at public places this Diwali.

"Firecrackers are burst on a huge scale every year during the festival. This causes a rise in the air and sound pollution levels and its effects on the health of people and animals are visible for a considerable period after Dipawali," the state government said in a circular.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Diwali 2020 Mumbai update: BMC bans bursting of firecrackers at public places

"Those affected by COVID-19 are likely to be troubled directly due to the air pollution caused by the bursting of firecrackers. Considering this, people should avoid bursting firecrackers this year. Instead, they can light lamps on a big scale and celebrate the festival," the release said.

Scientists and health experts have warned that air pollution may deteriorate the coronavirus situation.

Click here for LIVE updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic

Senior citizens and children, in particular, should avoid stepping out of home during the festival period, it added.

The government also encouraged virtual parties saying, "Events should be organised through online platforms instead of holding physical gatherings. Instead of cultural programs, priority should be given to health initiatives and awareness campaigns."

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope also called for a firecracker-free Diwali this year to reduce air pollution and prevent the rise in coronavirus cases.

In a media statement released on November 5, Tope said firecracker emissions create a heavy layer of smoke in the air, which can cause breathing problems.

Moreover, as a precautionary measure to counter the second wave of COVID-19, the state government has decided to increase fever surveillance in the state, Tope said.

The government will also increase testing at malls, shopping complexes, grocery shops and public transport, among others, as these locations have been identified as "super-spreaders", the minister said.