Sub-zero temperatures prevail in main tourist hotspots of Himachal Pradesh

Major tourist hotspots of Himachal Pradesh – Manali, Kufri, Dalhousie and Shimla – recorded sub-zero temperatures on Thursday as precipitation and snowfall occurred at a few places, the Meteorological Department said. Keylong was the coldest in the state at minus 15.1 degrees Celsius.

As per data recorded at 8.30 am, Kasauli, Kalpa and Khadrala witnessed 3 cm snowfall each since Wednesday, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Bhoranj received 26 mm rainfall, followed by Baldwara 23 mm, Sangrah and Bilaspur 8 mm each, Sujanpur Tira 6 mm, Pandoh 4 mm and Rampur 3 mm, he added.

The minimum temperatures decreased by 2 to 3 degrees since Wednesday, Singh said.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district registered a low of minus 9.7 degrees Celsius, while Manali, Kufri, Dalhousie and Shimla shivered at minus 5.4, minus 5, minus 1.9 and minus 0.4 degrees Celsius respectively, he said.