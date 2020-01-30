App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 08:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sub-zero temperatures prevail in main tourist hotspots of Himachal Pradesh

As per data recorded at 8.30 am, Kasauli, Kalpa and Khadrala witnessed 3 cm snowfall each since Wednesday, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Major tourist hotspots of Himachal Pradesh – Manali, Kufri, Dalhousie and Shimla – recorded sub-zero temperatures on Thursday as precipitation and snowfall occurred at a few places, the Meteorological Department said. Keylong was the coldest in the state at minus 15.1 degrees Celsius.

Bhoranj received 26 mm rainfall, followed by Baldwara 23 mm, Sangrah and Bilaspur 8 mm each, Sujanpur Tira 6 mm, Pandoh 4 mm and Rampur 3 mm, he added.

The minimum temperatures decreased by 2 to 3 degrees since Wednesday, Singh said.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district registered a low of minus 9.7 degrees Celsius, while Manali, Kufri, Dalhousie and Shimla shivered at minus 5.4, minus 5, minus 1.9 and minus 0.4 degrees Celsius respectively, he said.

Maximum temperatures were recorded 3 to 4 degrees below the normal. The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 19.7 degrees Celsius.

First Published on Jan 30, 2020 08:36 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Himachal Pradesh #India #Weather

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.