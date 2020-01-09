Stunning photos of snowfall in North India: Check out these exotic destinations

Parts of North India are covered under a thick blanket of snow as tourists are flocking these places to enjoy the winters. 1/10 The northern part of India is reeling under a cold wave as states like Uttarkhand and Himachal Pradesh are experiencing heavy snowfall. Here are some stunning photos from North India which is under a thick blanket of snow. (Image: ANI) 2/10 Manali (Images: ANI) 3/10 Himachal Pradesh (Image: ANI) 4/10 Uttarakhand (Images: ANI) 5/10 Narkanda NH 5 (Image: ANI) 6/10 Pithoragarh (Images: ANI) 7/10 Himachal Pradesh (Images: Reuters) 8/10 Himachall Pradesh (Image: ANI) 9/10 Jammu (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Jammu (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jan 9, 2020 07:45 am