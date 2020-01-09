App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 07:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stunning photos of snowfall in North India: Check out these exotic destinations

Parts of North India are covered under a thick blanket of snow as tourists are flocking these places to enjoy the winters.

North India is reeling under cold wave. States like Uttarkhand and Himachal Pradesh are experiencing heavy snowfall. Check some stunning images from North which is under thick white blanket of snow. (Image: ANI)
1/10

The northern part of India is reeling under a cold wave as states like Uttarkhand and Himachal Pradesh are experiencing heavy snowfall. Here are some stunning photos from North India which is under a thick blanket of snow. (Image: ANI)

Manali (Images: ANI)
2/10

Manali (Images: ANI)

Himachal Pradesh (Image: ANI)
3/10

Himachal Pradesh (Image: ANI)

Uttarakhand (Images: ANI)
4/10

Uttarakhand (Images: ANI)

Narkanda NH 5 (Image: ANI)
5/10

Narkanda NH 5 (Image: ANI)

Pithoragarh (Images: ANI)
6/10

Pithoragarh (Images: ANI)

Himachal Pradesh (Images: ANI)
7/10

Himachal Pradesh (Images: Reuters)

Shimla (Image: ANI)
8/10

Himachall Pradesh (Image: ANI)

Himachall Pradesh (Image: ANI)
9/10

Jammu (Image: Reuters)

Jammu (Image: Reuters)
10/10

Jammu (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Jan 9, 2020 07:45 am

