Study shows inland areas of Mumbai face extreme flooding risks

A leading risk management consultancy, RMSI, that works with major insurers and government agencies, conducted a study that discovered that Bandra-Kurla Complex, Thane, Bhiwandi and Antop Hill are at an extreme risk of flooding.

As per a report in The Times of India, areas that lie around rivers or other water bodies are at high risk of flooding. On July 26, 2005, after the 944 mm rainfall of one day, many areas in Mumbai were flooded. These were main areas along the Mithi river namely, Kalina, Dharavi, Bandra-Kurla Complex and Sahar Road.

Inland or low-lying areas are at a greater risk of flooding because of high tides. Pushpendra Johari, head of risk and insurance at RMSI, told the paper. “Water in these areas drain out into the sea quickly, but in areas farther inland, the water won’t go anywhere for a long time,” he said.

RMSI's assessment is concerning flooding due to heavy rainfall and not those caused by clogged drains. Their assessment is based on rainfall data collected over a period of time, topography, land use and water flow. In spite of the recent floods in Vasai-Virar, this study has not placed it under high risk.

According to global reinsurer SwissRe, Mumbai is the eighth city at risk for storms and this risk is increased by the climatic changes. Another climate study showed that the probability of high rainfall like 2005 would be twice more by 2080. Other cities at risk of floods are Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Bhubaneshwar and Allahabad.

The government must conduct studies such as these and prepare and plan to avert such an imminent danger looming over Mumbai.