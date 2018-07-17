Students use an umbrella to study in this Karnataka school!

Located at Mallipattana Hobli in Hassan district of Karnataka, this government school that has been imparting quality education to students, has to deal with leaking walls and roofs.

As per a report in The Times of India, the 50-year-old government school has eight classrooms in total. Out of these two are used for official tasks. During monsoon, three classrooms leak drastically thus making them redundant.

This leaves a total of only three classrooms left, where the students need to use umbrellas to protect themselves and their books from heavy lashes of rain. Despite facing such difficult circumstances, students have been securing 100% results in their SSLC for the past 3 years. The number of students in the government school at present is 168.

The gender ratio of the school is also commendable. The school presently consists of 87 boys and 81 girls. It is spread on 5.15 acres of land and is deteriorating. The present CM of Karnataka and PWD minister HD Revanna also hail from Hassan district.

The school officials have made multiple requests to executives and representative to provide funds for repairing roofs and to allot new classroom space. The headmaster Shivprasad stated that children are afraid because of the deteriorating condition of the school. They fear that the roof may collapse at any point of time.

As of last year, they had been given Rs. 2 lakhs from the Zila Panchayat member, Revanna. Headmaster Shivprasad stated that this fund was used to conceal the roofs of two classrooms with sheets.