Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 04:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Students unions to begin campaign against Modi govt

JNU Students Union President (JNUSU) Sai Balaji said the collective would begin campaigns across the country from next month (March), in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A pan-India students and youths organisations' collective-Young India National Coordination Committee (YINCC) has said it will begin campaigns next month across the country to vote BJP out of power for "ditching" the student community.

The body, consisting of 42 students and youth organisations, includes students' unions of Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, Aligarh Muslim University, Allahabad University and Rajasthan University.

JNU Students Union President (JNUSU) Sai Balaji said the collective would begin campaigns across the country from next month (March), in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

"The present government has clearly ditched us in several ways and we have been bearing the brunt of it. This campaign is also to vote the BJP out of power," Balaji told PTI during an interaction.

related news

Last week, thousands of students and youths of the collective took out a march in the national capital from Red Fort to Parliament Street demanding jobs and better educational opportunities.

"To any new government, our demands would be to fill all vacant posts in the government, offer an education loan waiver," Balaji said, referring to a charter released by YINCC.

The charter demands allocation of at least 10 per cent on education in the budget, ending the practice of alleged seat-cuts in universities, fee hike, reservation-cut in higher educational institutions.

"End gender discriminatory rules, ensure academic freedom and freedom of expression on campuses, fulfil constitutionally-mandated reservations," it said.
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 04:02 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.