Students of Sri Ram College of Commerce to set up an oxygen plant in Delhi along with Doctors For You

Representative image : Oxygen cylinders

Students from the Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) have come together to set up an oxygen plant in Commonwealth Games Centre in a bid to tackle the oxygen crisis in New Delhi.

The project will be executed in collaboration with Doctors For You, who are most notable for their work amid the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

This plant is touted to have enough capacity to produce 150 litres of oxygen per minute. It can serve up to 20-30 beds at a time, as per a statement.

Currently, the Commonwealth Games Centre has been recently been converted into a 500-bed free-of-cost covid-care facility and is primarily handled by Doctors For You.

The oxygen plant will be under the purview of the District Magistrate. Once the pandemic levels out, it will be relocated to a government hospital, the statement reads.

As for now, the students are looking to raise funds for the project.

"We request everyone who can, to do their bit and contribute to this noble and inspiring fundraising effort to help establish an oxygen plant. The crowdfunding campaign has been listed on Milaap. Do check it out and contribute to the best of your ability," they said.

This is not the first initiative for the students of SRCC. Last year, the students of this college were able to generate employment opportunities for the women of Lal Bagh, a slum in Delhi who faced financial crises due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

They also set up a helpline through which many people were assisted with valuable resources when there was a shortage in the national capital.