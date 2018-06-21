App
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 11:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

Students heave sigh of relief as day 2 of Delhi University admissions go smoothly

The Delhi University announced its first cut-off list on June 18 for merit-based undergraduate courses in the 2018-19 academic year, recording a drop in the minimum required marks as compared to last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Students aspiring for admission to undergraduate courses of the Delhi University yesterday heaved a sigh of relief after they could smoothly complete their formalities, a day after several applicants faced difficulties during the process.

On the first day of admissions, the Delhi University's server came under severe pressure and the DigiLocker, a government-owned public cloud storage where certificates and documents were stored, was not integrated with the varsity portal.

The website was inaccessible for quite some time, forcing the students to flock to colleges and seek help from professors in generating forms.

According to the admission rules, applicants need to study the cut-off list, select courses and colleges on the university website, take printout of the admission slip and finally approach the respective colleges with the slip and required documents.

A DU official said, "The server was functioning smoothly and students did not come to us with complaints about it or that colleges were not accepting marksheets."

Today is the last day of completing admission formalities for students who are hoping to get admission after release of the first cut-off list. Today is also the last day of ECA trials for students.

The Delhi University announced its first cut-off list on June 18 for merit-based undergraduate courses in the 2018-19 academic year, recording a drop in the minimum required marks as compared to last year.

The highest cut-off this year is 98.75 per cent for BA (programme) in Lady Shri Ram College. Delhi College of Arts and Commerce has a cut-off of 98.50 per cent for BA (Hons) in Journalism, while LSR College has a cut-off of 98.25 per cent for BA (Hons) in Psychology.

Last year, the highest cut-off was 99.66 per cent for BSc (Hons) in Electronics in SGTB Khalsa College. In humanities stream, Khalsa College had set the highest cut-off at 99 per cent for BA (Hons) in Political Science.

In science stream this year, the highest cut-off was 98 per cent for BSc (Hons) in Physics in Hindu College. Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College also had a cut-off of 98 per cent for its BSc (Hons) in Computer Science course.

The varsity threw open its admission portal for aspirants of various undergraduate courses on May 15. The registration for these courses ended on June 7.
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 11:50 am

