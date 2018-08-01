Students happy, teachers defiant: Gujarat govt announces 7-day Navratri holiday for all schools

Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama has declared a seven-day Navratri holiday for all schools in the state, The Indian Express has reported.

Chudasama said the decision has been taken in consultation with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. He said the move was to ensure that the people of Gujarat, especially the youth, “can enjoy and celebrate Navratri, which is the symbol of religious and spiritual tradition”.

Chudasama declared October 10-17 to be a vacation, adding that it should not clash with any examinations in schools or colleges.

Justifying the decision of the state government as a “mature” one, Chudasama said the decision was not made in haste and was taken noting the “thin presence of students in schools and colleges during Navratri”.

However, associations of private schools in Saurashtra and Surat said they would defy the order if they get adequate support from parents. At least 400 schools in Rajkot and 800 schools in Surat have contested the state government’s move, saying it will affect studies.

Principles of various schools have argued that even though students will welcome the move, the vacation will cause serious disruption in their study schedule, considering that the first school semester is already shorter than the second semester.

A few headmasters have even suggested alternate school timings during Navratri festivities instead of shutting the school altogether.

This move wasn’t well received by private school associations in Rajkot as well, who said these breaks between school will distract students. The associations have said they have managed to garner support of several parents and will continue to do so, in order to send a coordinated response to the government.

Meanwhile, Chudasama has asserted that the Navratri vacation will not lead to loss of days in school as the same number of days will be deducted from the Diwali holidays that has been curtailed to November 5-November 18.

This is not the first time that the state government in Gujarat has announced Navratri vacation for schools. In 1995, when the first BJP government had come to power, a similar decision was announced. However, it lasted only two years.