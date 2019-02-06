Students going abroad to study may need to register with government

Indians who wants to go abroad for higher studies may soon have to register themselves with the government, as proposed by the Centre in the draft Emigration Bill, 2019.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in January, proposed to introduce a new Emigration Bill to replace the existing Emigration Act, 1983, in view of changes in the nature, pattern, directions and volume of migration over the last 35 years.

According to the draft, the Emigration Bill proposes registration/intimation of students before their departure from India in pursuit of academic interest.

“The Bill makes mandatory registration/intimation of all categories of Indian nationals proceeding for overseas employment as well as students pursuing higher studies abroad,” the MEA said while listing the Bill’s salient features.

The aim is to help them in “times of distress and emergency.”

“Provisions regarding mandatory registration/intimation by students and Indian nationals working abroad are aimed at assisting them in times of distress and emergency and putting in place an effective emigration management framework,” according to the MEA.

The ministry has proposed to keep the registration process to be technology/digital platform driven “to keep emigration a swift, efficient and hassle-free process without causing any inconvenience to students pursuing higher studies abroad.”

The draft Bill also proposes that students can register themselves either directly or through an enrolment agency. The student enrolment agencies will also need to get registered and issued certificate to carry on the business of recruitment.

In 2018, similar registration was made mandatory for Indians working in 18 countries -- United Arab Emirates (UAE), Afghanistan, Bahrain, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, Thailand and Yemen.