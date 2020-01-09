App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 09:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Students booked on sedition charges over 'Free Kashmir'

The students were protesting against the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on January 5.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

A sedition case has been registered against a group of students in connection with alleged display of a 'Free Kashmir' placard during a protest in a campus of the Mysuru University, against the attack on JNU students, police said on January 9.

The case has been registered against Maridevaiah and others under Indian Penal Code sections 124-A (sedition) and 34 (acts done by several persons). Mysuru Police Commissioner K T Balakrishna said the case had been registered suo motu (on their own) based on video and photographs showing one of the protestors 'holding' the placard which read 'Free Kashmir' at the demonstration staged by some 100 students on January 8.

"Investigations are on to find out those who were involved in it," he said. The students were protesting against the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on January 5. The protest was held by a Dalit students forum, Mysuru Researchers Association, Bahujan Vidyarthi Sangh, Students Federation of India and other left-Leaning student bodies under the leadership of Maridevaiah at the Manasa Gangotri campus of the university in Mysuru, police said.

Close
The FIR said the organisers had not obtained permission for the protest. The case had been registered against Maridevaiah, who was leading it, and others. Registrar of the university R Shivappa said the administration has issued notices to the organisations concerned seeking an explanation. "We have also complained to the police against the organisations. They (protesters) had not taken permission from the university," he said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 9, 2020 09:48 pm

tags #India #JNU violence

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.