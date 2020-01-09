Students booked on sedition charges over 'Free Kashmir'

A sedition case has been registered against a group of students in connection with alleged display of a 'Free Kashmir' placard during a protest in a campus of the Mysuru University, against the attack on JNU students, police said on January 9.

The case has been registered against Maridevaiah and others under Indian Penal Code sections 124-A (sedition) and 34 (acts done by several persons). Mysuru Police Commissioner K T Balakrishna said the case had been registered suo motu (on their own) based on video and photographs showing one of the protestors 'holding' the placard which read 'Free Kashmir' at the demonstration staged by some 100 students on January 8.

"Investigations are on to find out those who were involved in it," he said. The students were protesting against the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on January 5. The protest was held by a Dalit students forum, Mysuru Researchers Association, Bahujan Vidyarthi Sangh, Students Federation of India and other left-Leaning student bodies under the leadership of Maridevaiah at the Manasa Gangotri campus of the university in Mysuru, police said.