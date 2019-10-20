App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2019 03:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Students attendance in Kashmir 20%, in Jammu 100%

While all of the 1,02,069 landline phone connections were restored till October 18, a total of 84 percent mobile phone connections were restored in 22 districts till last Friday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A little over 20 percent students in Kashmir and 100 percent in Jammu have started attending schools and there is no restriction on the movement of people anywhere in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on October 20.

While all of the 1,02,069 landline phone connections were restored till October 18, a total of 84 percent mobile phone connections were restored in 22 districts till last Friday.

The landline connections in Kashmir valley were restored about two months ago, post-paid mobile connections were restored on October 14.

Close

Restrictions on the movement of people, vehicles and phone connections were imposed on August 5 following the announcement by the central government the abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.

related news

A total of 20.13 percent students are attending schools in Kashmir valley, while 100 percent students are attending in Jammu region, a home ministry official said, quoting a report from the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Also, 86.3 percent teachers in Kashmir valley and 100 percent teachers in Jammu are attending schools till Friday.

A total of 21,328 schools in Jammu and Kashmir have started functioning, which is 98 percent of the total schools.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration last week announced the dates for year-end examinations from Class 5-12, apparently to enhance the attendance of students in schools.

There have been no restrictions in any of the 202 police stations while essential commodities like food items, baby food, and petroleum products are available in adequate numbers, the official said.

As many as 130 major hospitals, 4,359 health centres in Jammu and Kashmir are functioning normally and on an average 600 surgeries are conducted and 65,000 people avail OPD care every day, another official said.

 

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 20, 2019 03:30 pm

tags #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.