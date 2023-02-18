 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Student scholarships worth of Rs 75 crore misappropriated by some educational institutes in UP says Enforcement Directorate

Feb 18, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST

The ED alleged that these institutes "unlawfully" availed scholarships in the names of several ineligible candidates and "misappropriated" the funds.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has found that some educational institutes in Uttar Pradesh allegedly misappropriated scholarship funds worth Rs 75 crore meant for economically weaker, minority category and differently-abled students.

The federal probe agency carried out searches at 22 locations in six districts of Uttar Pradesh on February 16 in a money laundering case linked to "fraudulent" availment of post-matriculation scholarships by various educational institutions of the state.

The money laundering case stems from a 2017 complaint of the state vigilance bureau.

In a statement issued on Friday, the ED said that the institutions under its scanner include S S Institute of Management, Mampur, Lucknow; Hygia College of Pharmacy, Lucknow; Hygia Institute of Pharmacy/Central Institute of Pharmacy, Lucknow; Lucknow Institute of Management and Education, Lucknow; and Dr Om Prakash Gupta Institute of Management and Technology, Farrukhabad.