App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 08, 2018 06:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Student politics: Haasan on a different pitch from Rajini's

Makkal Neethi Mayyam founder president Kamal Haasan today asked students to keep tabs on politics as it could change one's life, a pitch different from that of his co-star and aspiring politician Rajinikanth.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Makkal Neethi Mayyam founder president Kamal Haasan today asked students to keep tabs on politics as it could change one's life, a pitch different from that of his co-star and aspiring politician Rajinikanth.

Days after Rajinikanth requested students to keep away from politics during their academic life, Haasan said, "I do not say that you should all become politicians but you must monitor it (politics)."

On March 5, Rajinikanth had urged students to concentrate on their studies during their academic life, confining themselves to voting.

Addressing students at an educational institution near here, Haasan told them that he was repeating a question posed by the former president, the late A P J Abdul Kalam.

related news

The actor-turned-politician said the question is "how many of you are going to be with political awareness."

He said he was not posing the question out of selfishness.

The top actor, who launched his party last month following his visit to Kalam's Rameswaram residence, he said students should keep a tab on politics.

"Since many students of my generation had forgotten to monitor politics, today it (politics) is in such a state," he said.

Like sports, arts and science which will provide sustenance, the actor said "it should not be forgotten that politics is a sakthi (power) which has the capability to change your life."

Even before he launched his party, the MNM chief had been highly critical of the ruling AIADMK and had hit out at the BJP as well over issues like demonetisation.

He had drawn flak from the BJP and Hindu groups for his alleged "Hindu extremism," remark.

tags #Politics

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC