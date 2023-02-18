 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Student death: IIT Bombay forms panel for 'parallel' investigation

PTI
Feb 18, 2023 / 09:09 PM IST

The Powai police are investigating the matter and have also visited Solanki's home in Ahmedabad.

Family members, who live in the Maninagar area of Ahmedabad city, claimed though Darshan Solanki faced 'discrimination for being a Dalit', he could not have taken his own life. (Image: IIT Bombay/Website)

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has formed a panel to conduct a 'parallel' probe into the death of a first-year B.Tech student amid allegations of caste bias and has urged its students to come forward if they have 'relevant' information.

The panel is headed by Professor Nand Kishore and also has SC/ST Students Cell members, including faculty and students, a few student mentor coordinators and the in-charge chief medical officer of IIT Bombay hospital, said a statement by institute Director Subhasis Chaudhuri on Saturday.

Darshan Solanki (18), who belonged to a Scheduled Caste community, allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of a hostel building on the Powai campus of the IIT on February 12, but his family suspects foul play in his death and said he faced discrimination.

