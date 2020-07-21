Student activist Sharjeel Imam tests positive for coronavirus at Guwahati Central Jail: Report

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) PhD student Sharjeel Imam, arrested in connection with the anti-CAA protests near Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University in December last year, has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

A team of Delhi Police reached Guwahati on July 17 to bring Imam to the capital. All members of the team and Imam were tested for coronavirus before their return. While all others tested negative, Imam's results came back positive.

As a result, Delhi Police has delayed the Imam's transfer to Delhi. The student activist, who was also a volunteer during the Shaheen Bagh protests against CAA, has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Imam, who had been arrested from Bihar in January earlier this year was later brought to Assam where he was lodged at the Guwahati Central Jail. He had been charged with sedition for his comments wherein he allegedly called for Assam to be "cut-off" from the rest of India. A clip of his speech had gone viral on social media, and his comments were seen as secessionist.