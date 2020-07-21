App
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 08:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Student activist Sharjeel Imam tests positive for coronavirus at Guwahati Central Jail: Report

Earlier this month, peasant leaders from Assam Akhil Gogoi, Bittu Sonowal and Dhairjya Konwar, who were also lodged at the Guwahati jail, had tested positive for the infection

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Facebook/ Sharjeel Imam
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) PhD student Sharjeel Imam, arrested in connection with the anti-CAA protests near Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University in December last year, has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

A team of Delhi Police reached Guwahati on July 17 to bring Imam to the capital. All members of the team and Imam were tested for coronavirus before their return. While all others tested negative, Imam's results came back positive.

As a result, Delhi Police has delayed the Imam's transfer to Delhi. The student activist, who was also a volunteer during the Shaheen Bagh protests against CAA, has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Imam, who had been arrested from Bihar in January earlier this year was later brought to Assam where he was lodged at the Guwahati Central Jail. He had been charged with sedition for his comments wherein he allegedly called for Assam to be "cut-off" from the rest of India. A clip of his speech had gone viral on social media, and his comments were seen as secessionist.

Earlier this month, peasant leaders from Assam Akhil Gogoi, Bittu Sonowal and Dhairjya Konwar who were also lodged at the Guwahati jail had tested positive for the infection. According to a report by the Indian Express, around 435 of the little over 1,000 inmates lodged at the Guwahati Central Jail have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 08:32 pm

tags #Anti-CAA Protests #India #UAPA

