Stubble burning | Nine times more farm fires seen in a week in Punjab this year compared with 2019: Report

There were 606 fires in Punjab and 137 in Haryana in the first week of October, satellite images have shown. This is nine and three-times higher, respectively, compared with the same period in 2019, The Times of India has reported citing data from the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW).

There were 1,548 farm fires in Punjab and 308 in Haryana between September 1 and October 4, the data showed.

According to the report, districts such as Amritsar and Tarn Taran in Punjab recorded three-four times more farm fires in the September 1-October 4 period compared with the same period last year. In Haryana, Kurukshetra and Ambala districts also recorded nearly three times more fires.

The news report cites Centre for Science and Environment’s executive director for research and advocacy, Anumita Roy Chowdhury, as saying that stubble burning has started early this year - from September instead of mid-October.

Over the years, stubble burning has been identified as one of the key factors for air pollution in the national capital and surrounding areas leading the air quality to drop to dangerous levels in October-November.

Despite stern warnings, including those by the Supreme Court earlier, paddy stubble burning by framers has continued unabated in Punjab and Haryana. Experts have raised concerns that northern India is set to witness hazardous air quality this year too.

In November 2019, the Supreme Court had pulled up Punjab and Haryana governments for their inability to prevent pollution caused by stubble burning despite previous orders.

The bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta while calling Delhi “worse than hell” said toxic fumes over the city from stubble in the two neighbouring states were “reminiscent of an internal war”.