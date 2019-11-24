Stubble burning in UP, Punjab, Haryana reduced by 19% since 2018: Govt

There was a reduction in stubble burning in the states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh this year due to the government's efforts, the Environment Ministry has informed the Lok Sabha.

In a written response to a question, Minister of State for Environment Babul Supriyo on November 22 said the total burning incidents in the three states this year were 19 percent less than that in 2018.

"With the efforts of the government, overall, about 15 percent and 41 percent reduction in burning events were observed in 2018 as compared to that in 2017 and 2016, respectively.

"During 2019-20 season, the total burning events recorded in the three states are 19.2 percent less than in 2018 till November," Supriyo, said.

The minister informed the house that while UP has recorded 36.8 percent reduction, Haryana recorded 25.1 percent and Punjab recorded 16.8 percent reduction, respectively, in the current season than in 2018.

"Stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh is considered one of the contributors to the poor air quality in Delhi and NCR during early winter months. As per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) of Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune, the estimated impact of stubble burning in PM 2.5 levels of Delhi ranged between 2 to 46 percent this November," the minister said.

On a question whether the government had worked out a mechanism on transportation and use of stubble as fuel in power plants, he said that as per a meeting held with the Power Ministry, it was decided that the governments of Punjab and Haryana will take effective steps to ensure that all coal-based thermal power plants, including those in private sector, use minimum of five percent of biomass pellets and up to 10 percent to be co-fired with coal.

The Delhi government has time and again blamed stubble burning in the neighbouring states for the severe air pollution in the capital.