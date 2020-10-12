Stubble burning: Air quality turns ‘hazardous’ at several pockets in Delhi

With the beginning of stubble burning in the neighbouring states, the National Capital’s air quality has started dipping. Delhi’s air quality had reportedly turned “hazardous” at several pockets in the early hours of October 12.

As per Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data, the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded in Anand Vihar was 275, while it was 263 in Rohini, 275 in ITO, and 229 in Nehru Nagar. All the four areas recorded “poor” air quality on October 12. Meanwhile, at Punjabi Bagh area, the air quality recorded at around 1.00 pm on October 12 was “very unhealthy”.

In view of the gradually worsening AQI in Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has launched the ‘Yuddh Pradushan ke Viruddh’ (War against Pollution) campaign. A tree transplantation policy has also been started to fight air pollution in the National Capital, news agency ANI reported.

Delhi’s AQI had been in the “poor” category for the fifth consecutive day on October 11. However, government agencies have said that the situation may improve in the coming days with the change in the direction of wind flow.

Delhi’s air quality had turned “poor” for the first time since June 29 on October 7, with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recording an average AQI of 215.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered “poor”, while that between 301 and 400 is considered “very poor”, and anything beyond this (401 and 500) is deemed “severe”.

