Stubble burning contribution to Delhi's pollution increases to 10% on Diwali

Stubble burning releases greenhouse gases into the air. (Photo credit: Neil Palmer via Wikimedia Commons)

The contribution of stubble burning to Delhi's pollution on Diwali increased to around 10 percent, the highest this year so far, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). However, it was still lower than in previous years — it was 25 percent on Diwali in 2021, 32 percent in 2020, and 19 percent in 2019, as per the SAFAR, a forecasting agency under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences.

The share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution remained low (up to five percent) until Sunday as transport-level winds were not strong enough to carry smoke from farm fires to the national capital region. Earlier, a prolonged spell of rain in the first half of October had delayed paddy harvesting and consequently stubble burning.

"The share of PM2.5 in Delhi's air has increased which is indicative of contribution from firecrackers and stubble burning," said Gufran Beig, Chair Professor, National Institute of Advanced Studies, Indian Institute of Science. "Though the active fire counts have doubled, the wind direction is northwesterly and the wind speed is moderate (not very favorable for the transport of stubble smoke). Hence, the contribution of stubble burning is not significant," he said.

Beig said the air quality in the national capital may plunge to the "severe" zone in the early hours of Tuesday but improved wind speed and warmer conditions during the day will help disperse pollutants. "Therefore, the air quality is likely to retreat to the 'very poor' category on Tuesday itself," he said.

Stubble burning is likely to account for 12 to 15 percent of Delhi's PM2.5 solution on Tuesday, the scientist said. The Indian Agricultural Research Institute reported 1,019 farm fires in Punjab, 250 in Haryana, and 215 in Uttar Pradesh on Monday evening.