App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2018 04:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Structural reforms helping India build resilience to global shocks: Subhash Chandra Garg

Garg expressed hope that the prudent policy measures being undertaken now will also help contain the stress, currently seen in financial condition tightening, and oil prices

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Structural reforms in areas like taxation and bankruptcy are helping the Indian economy in building resilience to global shocks and maintain a robust growth rate despite challenges, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg has said.

He also expressed hope that the prudent policy measures being undertaken now will also help contain the stress, currently seen in financial condition tightening, and oil prices and so on.

Speaking at the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Friday in Bali, Indonesia, Garg emphasised the need to recognise that digital and technological changes taking place are more fundamental than even invention of the steam engine, which had laid the foundation of the industrial revolution.

There is a digital revolution which is transforming the world, he said at the IMF's Development Committee Lunch Session.

related news

The session focused on the World Development Report, which is on the changing nature of work.

Speaking about the Human Capital Index (HCI) that was released recently as part of the Human Capital Project of the World Bank, Garg said human capital needs to continuously evolve and develop.

HCI uses metric of the industrial era to measure the status of human capital for a digital age and its production system, he said, adding that a better metric is needed.

The World Bank ranked India 115th among 157 countries in its first-ever Human Capital Index (HCI), drawing criticism from the government.

India's neighbours Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka were better placed at 106th, 102nd and 74th position, respectively. The index took into account parameters like child mortality, health and education.
First Published on Oct 13, 2018 04:13 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Subhash Chandra Garg

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.