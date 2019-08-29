App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 05:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Strongly condemn' provocative statements against India by Imran Khan: MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar

Raveesh Kumar also told media persons that India has received no reports from Pakistan on the closure of air space

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Ministery of External Affairs on August 29 strongly condemned "highly irresponsible" statements by Pakistani leadership on withdrawal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Pakistan has been using terrorism as state policy against India and it must stop exporting terror.

"We strongly condemn highly irresponsible statements by Pakistani leadership on matters internal to India," he said, in what is seen as a direct reference to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's comments.

Close

Khan has been consistently attacking India on its decisions on Jammu and Kashmir in the last three weeks. On August 26, Khan had said he will raise the issue at every international forum, including at the UN General Assembly.

related news

Besides, Raveesh Kumar told media persons that India has received no reports from Pakistan on the closure of air space, however, "there was a NOTAM (notice to airmen) issued for diversion of routes". He added that India was aware of the missile test.

On the letter written by Pakistan's Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, Kumar said,"The letter is not even worth the paper it is written on."

With inputs from PTI

First Published on Aug 29, 2019 05:14 pm

tags #India #Indo-Pak ties #Ministry of External Affairs #Raveesh Kumar

