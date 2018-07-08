Strike disrupts normal life in Kashmir

Normal life was disrupted in Kashmir on the second death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani today as separatists called for a strike while authorities imposed restrictions in parts of the valley. Restrictions have been imposed in five police station areas of Srinagar, a police official said.

He said the five police stations – Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, Safakadal and Maharajgunj – were all in the old city areas of the summer capital.

The official said restrictions were imposed in Pulwama and Tral townships of Pulwama district in south Kashmir as well.

He said the curbs were imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order and to avoid any untoward incident.

The separatists have called for a strike today to mark Wani's second death anniversary. Wani – resident of Tral and the poster boy of militancy in Kashmir – was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kokernag area of Anantnag district on July 8, 2016.

His killing triggered massive protests and prolonged period of curfews and shutdowns across the valley. As many as 85 persons were killed and thousands others were injured in daily clashes between security forces and protestors for a period of over four months.

The separatists – under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) – appealed people to observe a complete shutdown and had also announced that they would hold a general public meeting in Tral today.

In the wake of killing of three youth, including a girl, in alleged firing by security forces at Kulgam yesterday, the JRL asked people to observe today as a black day.

In view of the strike, shops, fuel stations and other business establishments were shut across Srinagar, the official said.

He said public transport was off the roads, while few private cars and auto-rickshaws were seen plying in some areas of the city.

The strike also affected the weekly flea market.

He said similar reports of shutdown were received from other district headquarters of the valley.

Mobile Internet services were suspended throughout Kashmir as a precautionary measure, while security forces were deployed in strength at sensitive places across the valley to avoid any untoward incident.

Separatists Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq are under house arrest, while Yasin Malik was detained from his residence on Friday and remains in custody.