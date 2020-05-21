Strides Pharma to conduct trials in India for potential COVID-19 drug

The company has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India to conduct trials of favipiravir in the country
Indian pharmaceutical company Strides Pharma Science Ltd said on Thursday it has obtained regulatory approval to conduct clinical trials of antiviral drug favipiravir, a potential treatment for COVID-19.
The company has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India to conduct trials of favipiravir in the country, Strides Founder and Non-Executive Chairman Arun Kumar said on a post-earnings conference call.
Shares of the company rose as much as 5.3% to a two-week high in early trade, and were last up 3.5% at 0408 GMT.