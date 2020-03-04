App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 01:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Strides Pharma receives USFDA approval for Tetracycline Hydrochloride Capsules

The product is a generic version of Achromycin V Capsules, 250 mg and 500 mg, of Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc. (previously Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc), the Bengaluru- headquartered company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Answer: Nostrum (File image)
Answer: Nostrum (File image)
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Strides Pharma Science Ltd on Wednesday announced its step-down wholly-owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte. Ltd, Singapore, has received approval for Tetracycline Hydrochloride Capsules USP, 250 mg and 500 mg from the United States Food & Drug Administration.

The product is a generic version of Achromycin V Capsules, 250 mg and 500 mg, of Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc (previously Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc.), the Bengaluru- headquartered company said in a statement.

The product will be manufactured at the company's flagship facility here and marketed by Strides Pharma Inc. in the US market, it said.

Close

Tetracycline Hydrochloride Capsule is an antibiotic used to treat many different bacterial infections of the skin, intestines, respiratory tract, urinary tract, genitals, lymph nodes, and other body systems, the company said.

related news

"In some cases, Tetracycline Hydrochloride Capsule is used when penicillin or another antibiotic cannot be used to treat serious infections such as Anthrax, Listeria, Clostridium and Actinomyces," it was stated.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 01:10 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Strides Pharma #USFDA

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.