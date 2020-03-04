Strides Pharma receives USFDA approval for Tetracycline Hydrochloride Capsules

Strides Pharma Science Ltd on Wednesday announced its step-down wholly-owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte. Ltd, Singapore, has received approval for Tetracycline Hydrochloride Capsules USP, 250 mg and 500 mg from the United States Food & Drug Administration.

The product is a generic version of Achromycin V Capsules, 250 mg and 500 mg, of Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc (previously Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc.), the Bengaluru- headquartered company said in a statement.

The product will be manufactured at the company's flagship facility here and marketed by Strides Pharma Inc. in the US market, it said.

Tetracycline Hydrochloride Capsule is an antibiotic used to treat many different bacterial infections of the skin, intestines, respiratory tract, urinary tract, genitals, lymph nodes, and other body systems, the company said.

"In some cases, Tetracycline Hydrochloride Capsule is used when penicillin or another antibiotic cannot be used to treat serious infections such as Anthrax, Listeria, Clostridium and Actinomyces," it was stated.