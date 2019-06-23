App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2019 06:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Strictly implement ban on import of plastic waste: NGT to CPCB

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said local bodies have to encourage the use of plastic waste for road construction or energy recovery or waste to oil etc.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to strictly implement the ban on import of plastic waste in the country as it is hazardous for the environment.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said local bodies have to encourage the use of plastic waste for road construction or energy recovery or waste to oil etc.

"Every producer or brand owner is required to make application for registration or for renewal of registration and such registration is done as per checklist issued by the CPCB. Extended producer responsibility is applicable and is required to be followed by producers, importers and brand owners as per applicable guidelines," the bench said.

Close

The green panel directed the CPCB to take action for ensuring that its recommendation is fully implemented by all concerned in the implementation of Plastic Waste Management Rules.

related news

"The CPCB may furnish a further action taken report in the matter to this tribunal within two months by e-mail," the bench said while posting the matte for hearing on September 6.

During the hearing, the CPCB informed the tribunal that import of plastic waste is required to be restricted as the hazardous waste generated in the country is to the extent of 26,000 tons a day and the same is not being properly managed.

The Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, as amended in 2018 prohibit open burning of plastic waste and permit its recycling only if it conforms to Indian Standard: IS 14534:1998, it said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by one Amit Jain alleging that cheap waste paper and road sweep waste is imported to this country from the US, Europe etc. for being burnt in brick kilns, causing land and air pollution.

"Large plastic waste yards can be seen near recycled paper mills. Import of cheap waste paper is hazardous and is affecting the environment. The import is to the extent of 9,00,000 tons of waste which generates hazardous plastic," the plea said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 23, 2019 06:25 pm

tags #CPCB #environment #India #NGT

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.