Strict legal action for ‘intentional’ affliction, attack on corona warriors; UP Cabinet passes ordinance

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved an ordinance that prescribes life term if “death be caused by intentional (COVID-19) affliction”, The Indian Express has reported.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Health and Epidemic Control Ordinance, 2020, cleared by the state cabinet on May 6, mentions provisions for strict punishment for those attacking people involved in fighting the novel coronavirus, spreading the disease and violating the lockdown.

According to the report, Section 24 of the ordinance on “punishment for intentional affliction” says any person who “intentionally” infects another person with a contagious disease shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment for two to five years.

Section 25 defines “mass affliction” as infecting five or more persons.

Section 26 of the ordinance mentions that “whoever causes death by affliction under Sections 24 and 25 shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than seven years but may extend to imprisonment for life,” said the report, adding that the person shall also be liable to pay a fine ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

The meaning of “intentionally” here is the same as defined in legal terms, Chief Secretary RK Tiwari told the publication.

Coronavirus LIVE updates

The draft law further states that coronavirus patients who hide themselves can face imprisonment ranging from one to three years and a fine of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

Patients who intentionally travel on public transport will face imprisonment from one to three years and a fine ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

Section 30 of the ordinance underlines that, notwithstanding anything contained in the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), all offences under this ordinance shall be cognizable and non-bailable, as per the report.

Also, the ordinance prescribes strict action for attacks and misbehaviour against health workers, policemen and sanitation workers, said Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad while giving details of the proposed law at a press conference on May 6.

The ordinance has a provision for punishment ranging from six months to seven years and a fine of Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh for assault or misbehaviour with doctors, paramedics, police personnel, sanitation workers and others deployed by the government.

The step has been taken to protect “corona warriors” working tirelessly to control the pandemic, the official said.

Coronavirus state-wise tally

In addition, under the provisions of the ordinance, the government will set up a state epidemic control authority headed by the chief minister. It will have seven other members, including the chief secretary.

Apart from this, three-member district epidemic control authorities will also be formed, headed by the district magistrates.

The ordinance will be sent to the governor for approval.

(With inputs from PTI)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy