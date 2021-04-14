Strict implementation of restrictions is a must: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File image)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met divisional commissioners, Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, Police commissioners on April 14 to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Addressing all present, Thackeray said that strict implementation of restrictions is a must and that stern action must be taken against those violating the rules.

The Chief Minister has also directed that the financial assistance been made available by the government be ensured for the weaker sections of the society in such a way that there are no complaints.

According to Thackeray, as per the samples they have received, the coronavirus has undergone mutations, and the rate of transmission is much higher than last year, and that the younger generation has been more affected by the virus this time.

On this, Thackeray mentioned that he asked the doctors to seek guidance from the state task force experts so that district-level doctors can undertake treatment protocols as per latest changes.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The Chief Minister also mentioned that efforts are being made to get oxygen on a war-footing.

On crowd management, Thackeray mentioned that there should be no crowding or violation of rules, despite essential services not being halted. He also said that local administration must close down such services in case coronavirus rules are violated or crowding.

The Chief Minister also stated that precautions need to be undertaken while using oxygen and Remdesivir in treatment, so as to ensure its use is appropriate.

The state task force expert Dr Sanjay Oke, Tatyarao Lahane has also asked doctors to avoid undue use of Remdesivir. He also asked doctors to go for judicious use of Oxygen.

CM Thackeray has also asked that district and police administration to ensure that all the rules, especially when it comes to weddings are adhered to as it is one of the major reasons for the spread of transmissions.