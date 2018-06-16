Strict action to be taken if found polluting rivers, canals: Punjab minister

Stringent action will be taken against those found polluting rivers and canals in Punjab, state Water Resources Minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria said. The minister directed the department officials to monitor the situation and check the river water pollution.

"In certain parts of the state, the groundwater was not fit for human consumption and in such a situation the residents had to use the river and canal waters for their daily needs," an official release quoting him said.

Nobody can be allowed to pollute rivers and canals, he said.

"Throwing waste and untreated water into the rivers is not acceptable. Because of this human-made water pollution, a number of people were suffering from hepatitis B and other contaminated water-borne diseases," he said.

The minister also urged people to join hands with the state government to make rivers pollution free.