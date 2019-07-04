App
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 07:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Strict action against teachers using social media during school hours: Jaiswal

Jaiswal warned the teachers that "no one's word will be able to save" them if they are caught. "You cannot hide when you are online and when offline," she said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Basic Education Anupama Jaiswal Thursday warned that teachers found active on social media during school hours will face strict action, including termination of their services. "It has been decided that during surprise checks, any teacher found active on social media during the teaching hours will face strict action. It will be sufficient for them to lose their jobs," she said while speaking as the chief guest during a programme at a school in Dihva village.

Jaiswal warned the teachers that "no one's word will be able to save" them if they are caught. "You cannot hide when you are online and when offline," she said.

The minister reiterated that the government is trying to provide quality basic education to students in schools.

The minister also said it was a common belief that leaders of the teachers' associations were not "interested" in teaching and mostly kept themselves busy in union activities.

"To end this negative thinking, we called the leaders of the teachers' unions in Lucknow and requested them to post selfies with "main padha raha hoon" while teaching in schools and it is a matter of pride that all have sent it," she said.

However, posting selfies does not guarantee use of mobile phones during school hours. It should be limited to that (posting selfies) only, Jaiswal warned.

To a question on actor Zaira Wasim quitting Bollywood, she said, "I do not see films but still feel that the daughters should be respected. It is an individual's decision and it needs to be respected."

First Published on Jul 4, 2019 07:27 pm

