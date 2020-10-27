Street vendors, small traders need special assistance package, not loans: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Tweeting just ahead of the prime minister's interaction with the street vendors from UP, Priyanka Gandhi said throughout the lockdown, street vendors and small shopkeepers, were hit hard.
Street vendors and small traders need a special assistance package not loans, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Tuesday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted in Uttar Pradesh with some beneficiaries of the 'PM SVANidhi scheme' for street vendors.
"It became difficult for them to run their homes, their livelihood was ruined," the Congress general secretary in-charge UP East said.
आज पीएम साहब यूपी के कुछ रेहड़ी-पटरी दुकानदारों से बात करेंगे।
पूरे लॉकडॉउन में रेहड़ी-पटरी वालों, छोटे दुकानदारों पर भयंकर मार पड़ी। घर चलाना मुश्किल हो गया, रोजी-रोटी उजड़ गई।
रेहड़ी-पटरी वालों, दुकानदारों, छोटे व्यापारियों को आज लोन नहीं एक स्पेशल सहायता पैकेज की जरूरत है।— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 27, 2020
The PM Street Vendor's Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme was launched on June 1 to help street vendors resume their livelihood activities after they were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.