Stray dogs can't be relocated from their territory, says Ghaziabad civic authority

Stray dogs cannot be relocated from their territory as it is prohibited under the law and court guidelines, the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation said Saturday after a meeting with various stake-holders including Apartment Owners' Associations, People for Animals and dog-lovers.

The meeting was convened at the civic body headquarters on the initiative of Mayor Asha Sharma and Municipal Commissioner Mahendra Singh Tanwar in the backdrop of canine-human conflict hogging the headlines.

Animal rights activist Ambika Shukla stressed the dog-lovers who feed stray dogs cannot be penalised by Resident Welfare Association, and that any complaint should be addressed to the Municipal Corporation only. It was agreed that dog feeding points will be earmarked on residential society compounds for stray dogs in consultation with feeders, RWA and representatives of the Municipal Corporation. The numbers would depend on the canine population there.

In accordance with the laid down law and guidelines, stray dogs cannot be relocated from within the society to outside and vice versa, Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation Veterinary Officer Dr Ashish said. It will be kept in mind that feeding points should not be near locations frequented by children and senior citizens, the meeting decided.

Both sides agreed that cleaning of the excreta of stray dogs will not be the responsibility of individuals feeding the dog, but of the RWA as part of its regular maintenance activity. It will be the responsibility of pet-owners to clean the excreta of their dogs but the RWA must provide garbage bins where the picked up waste can be thrown, it was decided.

In case of any complaints against pet-owners, the RWAs and its members cannot take any action themselves, and they will have to bring it to the notice of municipal corporation, the meeting decided. Dr Ashish urged people to get stray dogs registered for sterilization in consultation with individuals feeding the dogs and RWAs.

This comes in the wake of a series of dog attack incidents being reported in the media over the past few days. A video went viral recently, showing a pet dog attacking a minor boy inside a lift of a residential society in Ghaziabad. In another incident from Ghaziabad, a teenage boy was attacked by a dog leaving him with multiple stitches.

Another video shows, a food delivery agent being attacked by a dog while coming out of a lift.