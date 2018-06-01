Stranger than fiction: Gujarat Sanskrit textbook says Sita was abducted by Ram

If there is one story most Indians are aware of, it is the Ramayana. If someone was to ask you, "Who abducted Sita?", you wouldn’t take more than a second to answer, "Ravana". However, according to the Class XII Sanskrit textbook of the Gujarat board, Ram was the abductor of Sita!

Page 106 of the textbook ‘Introduction to Sanskrit Literature’ reads, "Here the poet has brought out a beautiful picture of the character of Rama with his original thought and thinking. There is a very heart-touching description of the message conveyed by Laxman to Ram when Sita was abducted by Rama (sic)." This chapter has a lot of spelling errors too. Interestingly, only English-medium students are reading this incorrect version. The Gujarati textbook, on the other hand, has got this paragraph in ‘Raguvansham’, an epic by Sanskrit poet Kalidas, correct.

Dr Nitin Pethani, executive president of the Gujarat State Board of School Textbooks, Gandhinagar, was contacted by The Times of India over this mistake in the textbook.

Initially, he denied being aware of the error but later admitted the mistake. Dr Pethani said, “The word abandoned was replaced with abducted. It is a translation error where Ravana is replaced with Rama. In the Gujarati textbook, there is no mistake.” The Gujarati version uses the phrase ‘Sita tyaag’, where the word ‘tyaag’ translates ‘abandoned’. He further assured that due action will be taken against those responsible and said, “We will conduct an inquiry into the matter. If found guilty, we will blacklist the contractors who were given the task of translation as well as proof-reading.” He also assured that school teachers will be told to correct the mistake while teaching.