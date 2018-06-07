App
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2018 06:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Storm 'very likely' in over 20 Uttar Pradesh districts: MeT department

The weather bureau said that light to moderate rains and thunderstorm occurred at isolated places over the state yesterday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
A weather vane is pictured on a ranch during the Creek Fire in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar, California. (Reuters)

The Meteorological (MeT) department today warned that thunderstorm and dust storm accompanied with winds were "very likely" in over 20 districts of Uttar Pradesh, mostly in the eastern parts of the state, during the next 24 hours.

The districts include Unnao, Farukhabad, Kannauj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Kushinagar, Mau, Deoria, Maharajganj, Balrampur, Shrawasti, Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit, Rampur, Moradabad, Bijnor and Bareilly and their adjoining areas, a Met office release said.

It said light to moderate rains and thunderstorm occurred at isolated places over the state yesterday.

Banda recorded the highest maximum temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius.
First Published on Jun 7, 2018 06:11 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Uttar Pradesh #Weather

