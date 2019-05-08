App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 08, 2019 09:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Stop supporting terrorism or else river water will be stopped: Nitin Gadkari to Pakistan

Gadkari was speaking while campaigning for Amritsar BJP candidate Hardeep Puri.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on May 8 warned Pakistan that India will not hesitate to stop water of rivers flowing to that country if Islamabad does not end its support to terrorism. "The Union government is already making a road map to stop water of rivers flowing from India into Pakistan," he said



The minister said that the government is planning to build six water dams in Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and this step would solve the water problem enormously.

“There was water treaty between India and Pakistan in 1960 and its basis was peaceful relations, but if the present face of terrorism is not changed, in such circumstances, India wouldn't take much time to take the harsh decision of stopping river water to Pakistan,” the BJP leader said.

He said that the excess water will be given to Punjab and Haryana to address shortage in agriculture.

On river water distribution between Punjab and neighbouring Haryana, he said that the issue has to be sorted out without disturbing the water available to Punjab.

Elaborating on the development work undertaken during the BJP-led NDA rule, he said that the Modi Government did what was not done in the last five decades.

He said that the government was planning to begin double decker air bus service in six cities, including Amritsar.

In order to promote industry and business Union, the government was planning to build Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway which would reduce the journey time by four hours between Amritsar and Delhi.
First Published on May 8, 2019 09:15 pm

tags #Bharatiya Janata Party #BJP #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #Hardeep Puri #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Nitin Gadkari #Pakistan #Politics #Punjab

