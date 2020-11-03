Stop Metro 3 car shed work in Kanjurmarg, Centre asks Maharashtra government

The Maharashtra government has been asked to stop Metro 3 car shed work at Kanjurmarg. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has written to the Uddhav Thackery-led state government saying construction of the controversial car shed in Kanjurmarg would be "against the interest of Government of India."

The DPIIT letter, signed by Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra, said, "The improper and unilateral action of the collector, MSD and MMRDA has caused severe loss to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Government of India. I would request you to take necessary steps and to direct the collector to withdraw the orders passed in this regard in order to protect the interests of the Government of India.”

In response to the letter, Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister, Aaditya Thackeray, said that there would be no stoppage in the metro car shed work. "The land does not belong to the Government of India, it belongs to the state government,” Mumbai Mirror quoted him as saying.

As per the report, the 102 acres at Kanjurmarg is the remit of the salt commissioner, who reports to the DPIIT. The Salt Commissionerate and the state government have been locked in a dispute on the ownership of these lands since the 1980s.

Soon after being sworn in as chief minister, Thackeray had announced a stay on construction of the metro car shed in the city's green lung Aarey Colony.

In October, he announced that the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro 3 car shed project will be moved from the eco-sensitive Aarey Milk Colony to Kanjurmarg in Mumbai.

Soon after, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis termed the decision as "unfortunate." The former chief minister also said this decision was taken only to satisfy someone's ego which will escalate the cost of the project by at least Rs 4,000 crore.

"Unfortunate decision to shift Metro CarShed from Aarey to Kanjurmarg and that too just to satisfy the ego. This decision will increase the cost of the project by at least Rs 4,000 crore and this cost escalation is assessed by the committee appointed by this Government," tweeted Fadnavis during whose tenure the work on the car shed had begun.