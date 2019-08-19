Stop manual scavenging: Draft plan proposes use of machines, action against authorities

A draft national plan prepared for the elimination of manual scavenging states that all urban local bodies will now have to adopt mechanised cleaning of sewers and septic tanks.

According to a report by The Indian Express, under the draft plan, every urban local body will have to stock machines of all sizes that can be used for cleaning sewers under their jurisdiction. The report states that alternatively, private households can also hire these machines for cleaning septic tanks.

According to the report, this action plan will be operationalised after approval from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Officials told the newspaper that the National Safai Karamcharis Finance & Development Corporation (NSKFDC) will start extending loans to municipalities at an interest of four percent for a period of 15 years so that they are able to invest in the required machines.

"There can’t be prevention of hazardous cleaning and sewer deaths unless we push the mechanisation drive," an official told the newspaper.

"Until now, the NSKFDC was loaning directly to people engaged as manual scavengers or their self-help groups so that they would be rehabilitated in alternative occupations. But it was found that it was beyond the capacity of the workers to take a loan up to Rs 20 lakh. Therefore, the money will now be given as loans to urban local bodies for procuring machines," the official added.

The report states that in order to enforce the move, the draft plan proposes amendment of The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act. This will allow for charges to be pressed directly against officials of urban local bodies in case of sewer deaths.

These officials, sources told the newspaper, may include the sanitation inspector, or, in the absence of one, the Municipal Commissioner or the District Magistrate.

According to the report, the authorities will be held legally responsible even in cases where private households hire people to get their septic tanks cleaned and a death occurs.

According to an official from the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, a recent global technology challenge showed that an alternative to human entry in sewers— a banned practice— can be made available.

"We recently held a global technology challenge, which showed that there are several options available from Super Sucker machines in the range of Rs 60 lakh to Rs 3 crore for cleaning the bigger sewer trunks, to smaller jetting, cutter or sucker machines, which cost only about Rs 6 lakh, can be used for cleaning the worst clogged sewers in narrow lanes," the official said, adding that mechanisation of sewer cleaning will be made mandatory in all cities with a population of more than one lakh.