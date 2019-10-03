App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 05:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Irfan Pathan, Azhar and Gambhir slam Pakistan PM Imran Khan over his UNGA speech

Pathan tweeted: As a prominent sportsperson, Imran Khan’s choice of words 'bloodbath' 'fight to the end' will only increase hatred between the two nations.

Jagyaseni Biswas

The Indian Cricket fraternity lashed out at Pakistan Prime Minister and former cricketer Imran Khan on October 2 for inciting hatred between the citizens of the two nations. The slammed the Pak PM for delivering a hate speech at his UN General Assembly address in New York on September 27.

Warning India of dire consequences if the Kashmir issue is not resolved, Khan had said: “If a conventional war starts between the two countries, anything could happen. A country seven times smaller than its neighbour, what will it do -- either surrender or fight for its freedom.”

He had further said: “My belief is we will fight and when a nuclear-armed country fights till the end, it will have consequences far beyond the borders. I am warning you. It's not a threat but worry about where are we heading. If this goes wrong, you hope for the best but prepare for the worst.”

This speech did not go down well with the Indian cricketers. The likes of Mohammed Azharuddin, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, and Mohammed Shami admonished him for “harbouring terrorism” even though sportspersons are considered to be peacemakers.

In a Twitter post, bowler Irfan Pathan reprimanded the Pak PM and said that as a fellow sportsperson he is supposed “promote peace”. He wrote:

Meanwhile, pacer Mohammad Shami tweeted:

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, who joined the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party this year, said Khan has become a “role model for terrorists”. He further requested the sports community to “excommunication” the Prime Minister of the neighbouring nation.
Notably, Khan has been trying to turn the international community against India ever since the Article 370 of the Constitution was abrogated on August 5.

First Published on Oct 3, 2019 05:16 pm

