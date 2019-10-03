Irfan Pathan, Azhar and Gambhir slam Pakistan PM Imran Khan over his UNGA speech

Pathan tweeted: As a prominent sportsperson, Imran Khan’s choice of words 'bloodbath' 'fight to the end' will only increase hatred between the two nations.
The Indian Cricket fraternity lashed out at Pakistan Prime Minister and former cricketer Imran Khan on October 2 for inciting hatred between the citizens of the two nations. The slammed the Pak PM for delivering a hate speech at his UN General Assembly address in New York on September 27.
Warning India of dire consequences if the Kashmir issue is not resolved, Khan had said: “If a conventional war starts between the two countries, anything could happen. A country seven times smaller than its neighbour, what will it do -- either surrender or fight for its freedom.”
He had further said: “My belief is we will fight and when a nuclear-armed country fights till the end, it will have consequences far beyond the borders. I am warning you. It's not a threat but worry about where are we heading. If this goes wrong, you hope for the best but prepare for the worst.”
This speech did not go down well with the Indian cricketers. The likes of Mohammed Azharuddin, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, and Mohammed Shami admonished him for “harbouring terrorism” even though sportspersons are considered to be peacemakers.
At UNGA speech, there were indications for India of potential nuclear war. As a prominent sportsperson, Imran Khan’s choice of words 'bloodbath' 'fight to the end' will only increase hatred between the two nations. As a fellow sportsperson I expect him to promote peace.
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 2, 2019
Meanwhile, pacer Mohammad Shami tweeted:
Mahatma Gandhi spent his life spreading the message of love, harmony and peace. @ImranKhanPTI from UN podium issued despicable threats and spoke of hatred. Pakistan needs a leader who talks development, jobs & economic growth, not war & harbouring terrorism #india
— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) October 2, 2019
Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, who joined the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party this year, said Khan has become a “role model for terrorists”. He further requested the sports community to “excommunication” the Prime Minister of the neighbouring nation.
Notably, Khan has been trying to turn the international community against India ever since the Article 370 of the Constitution was abrogated on August 5.
Sportspeople are supposed to be role models. Of good behavior. Of Team spirit. Of ethics. Of strength of character. Recently in the UN, we also saw a former sportsperson speak up. As a role model for terrorists. @ImranKhanPTI should be excommunicated from sports community.
— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 30, 2019