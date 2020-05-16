App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 16, 2020 02:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Stop acting like money lender, give cash rather than credit: Rahul Gandhi to Centre

Interacting with journalists of regional media via video conferencing, he said he was trying to put pressure on the government for generating demand by putting money into the accounts of the poor and vulnerable sections of society.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the Centre should stop acting like a "money lender" for its children by giving them credit instead of cash, and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the COVID-19 economic stimulus package.

Interacting with journalists of regional media via video conferencing, he said he was trying to put pressure on the government for generating demand by putting money into the accounts of the poor and vulnerable sections of society.

Gandhi said a 'storm' was brewing on the economic front that will cause damage and hurt many.

"The storm has not come yet, it is coming and will cause big economic damage and hurt many," he said.

The Congress leader asserted that if demand is not generated, the country will suffer a bigger loss economically than from the novel coronavirus.

He also said that it is important to lift the lockdown intelligently without sacrificing the old and vulnerable population to the disease.

tags #Congress #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

