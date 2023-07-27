Stock market breadth signals consolidation; long-term outlook positive

The ratio hit a high of 1.41 -- a level last seen since May 2021. In June, the ratio stood at 1.14, compared to 1.08 times in May.

The average advance to decline ratio, which compares the number of rising stocks to falling stocks, reached a four-month low so far in July, suggesting a period of consolidation in the market following a strong rally.

In July so far, the advance to decline ratio stood at 1.05 times. In June, the ratio was at 1.14, compared to 1.08 times in May.

The ratio hit a high of 1.41 times in April -- a level last seen since May 2021. Since then it started declining but stayed above 1 for the fourth straight month which analysts suggest the market retained its bullish sentiment on a longer-term basis, analysts said.

The long-term bullish sentiment stems from the multi-year economic growth cycle and the expected healthy growth in corporate profits over the next few years, the analysts added.

“A falling trend in advance/decline ratio could be an indication of the market losing momentum. However, after such a strong rally, it would be healthy if the market absorbs the recent gains and consolidates around the current level," said Gaurav Dua, senior VP and head of capital market strategy at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas. He expects a 5-8 percent pullback from current levels.

Indian flagship indices – the Sensex and the Nifty – surged over 16 percent each in the past four months, while the BSE MidCap and the BSE SmallCap indices advanced over 28 percent each.

No longer cheap

The Sensex and the Nifty are currently trading at a valuation of 19.5-20 times one-year forward earnings, which is a premium of over 10 percent over their long-term average valuations. Analysts suggested that at these levels, both indices can no longer be considered cheap or undervalued.

Still, investors hold a bullish outlook on the Indian market over the long term, according to the analysts. However, they also anticipate high volatility in the short term. During this period, there may be instances where investors book profits in certain pockets of the market.

"Quarterly results have started pouring in and hence markets will take the clue from the results announcements and guidance from the management for the forthcoming quarter and going forward,” said Rajesh Kumar Jain, associate director and head of private client business at Anand Rathi Group. “From the current levels, select names from banking, auto, FMCG and real estate ancillary look to be promising.”

According to analysts, unlike the typical euphoria witnessed during new high levels, there is currently a sense of caution among investors.

"This cautious sentiment suggests that there is idle cash on the sidelines, with investors waiting for better price points to enter the market. This idle cash has the potential to offer strong support to the market in case of downward movements or dips," Dua added.