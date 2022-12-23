 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

'Still not convinced' about the impact UNSC resolution would have in making progress towards resolving issues in Myanmar: India

PTI
Dec 23, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

The 15-nation Security Council, under India's Presidency this month, adopted its first-ever resolution on Myanmar on Wednesday.

Security Council

India has said that it is 'still not convinced' about the impact the UN Security Council resolution would have in making progress towards resolving the long-standing issues in Myanmar, including an immediate end to violence in the neighbouring country and the release of political prisoners like Aung San Suu Kyi.

The 15-nation Security Council, under India's Presidency this month, adopted its first-ever resolution on Myanmar on Wednesday.

The resolution reiterated the call by the 15-member Council for the country to uphold democratic institutions and respect human rights.

Twelve members voted in favour, none against, while India, China and Russia abstained.

"As Myanmar's neighbour, we are still not convinced about the impact this resolution would have in making progress towards a resolution of the issues in Myanmar. However, we do hope that all parties in the country will abjure all violence and return to the path of dialogue," India's Permanent Representative to the UN and President of the 15-nation UN Security Council for the month of December Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said on Thursday.

The resolution urged the Myanmar military to immediately release all arbitrarily detained prisoners, including President Win Myint and Suu Kyi.