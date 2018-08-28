Still many challenges in ensuring DBT benefits reach women: NITI Aayog

A large number of challenges still persists in ensuring that women are able to reap the benefits of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), NITI Aayog advisor Alok Kumar said today.

Noting that though DBT is a way to ensure "seamless transfer" of money, he said it might be part of the answer but not a "complete answer" towards empowering women.

Direct Benefit Transfer aims to transfer subsidies directly to people's bank accounts in a bid to reduce leakages and delays.

At a panel discussion on the link between financial inclusion and women's development, Kumar said, "Many a times when we transfer the money the person is not aware that it has been transferred.

"There are other issues like lack of banking infrastructure or if the bank is far from home, these all act as hurdles," he said. WCD Secretary Rakesh Srivastava said one of the best ways to empower women is through the Direct Benefit Transfer.

"DBT has stopped leakages and given distinct advantages to beneficiaries," he said.

Prabhat Labh, the CEO of Grameen Foundation India, said women have to take two leaps to get the benefits of DBT and stressed on the importance of financial education.

"First we expect them to open bank accounts which they have never done and then we expect them to use digital channels. These moves require awareness and financial education," he said.

Women also need to have control over resources and should not be just used as a means by their spouses to get money from their bank accounts, Labh said.