STF arrest suspected member of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh

A suspected member of the terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) in India was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police, a senior official said on September 2.

Acting on a tip-off, an STF team arrested 22-year-old Mohammed Abul Kashem alias Kashem from the Canal East Road near Ghaznavi Bridge, he said.

Kashem is a resident of Durmut village under the Mongalkote police station limits in Burdwan district, the officer said.

"We have seized several incriminating articles from his possession. We have grilled him and got more information about the JMB and other members who are currently working for the terror outfit. A specific case under relevant sections is being registered by the STF," he said.

Last week, a top operative of the JMB in India, Ejaz Ahmad, who was involved in the 2018 Bodh Gaya blast, was arrested by the Kolkata STF from Bihar's Gaya district.