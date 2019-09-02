App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2019 03:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

STF arrest suspected member of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh

The Centre in May this year declared Jamaat-ul- Mujahideen Bangladesh, as a banned terrorist organisation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A suspected member of the terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) in India was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police, a senior official said on September 2.

Acting on a tip-off, an STF team arrested 22-year-old Mohammed Abul Kashem alias Kashem from the Canal East Road near Ghaznavi Bridge, he said.

Kashem is a resident of Durmut village under the Mongalkote police station limits in Burdwan district, the officer said.

Close

"We have seized several incriminating articles from his possession. We have grilled him and got more information about the JMB and other members who are currently working for the terror outfit. A specific case under relevant sections is being registered by the STF," he said.

related news

Last week, a top operative of the JMB in India, Ejaz Ahmad, who was involved in the 2018 Bodh Gaya blast, was arrested by the Kolkata STF from Bihar's Gaya district.

The Centre in May this year declared Jamaat-ul- Mujahideen Bangladesh, as a banned terrorist organisation.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Sep 2, 2019 02:50 pm

tags #India #Special Task Force

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.