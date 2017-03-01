App
May 29, 2018 07:38 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Sterlite protest: FIR names 2 acting magistrates who issued the firing orders that killed 13

The FIR copy accessed by News18 reveals that the tehsildars, acting as executive magistrates, issued the orders when the mob turned violent and the situation went out of control.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

After a week of unrest and 13 deaths in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu Police has lodged an FIR stating tehsildars Shekar and Kannan gave the orders to open fire at the mob of protesters on May 22 and May 23.

It may be noted here that the protesters witnessed two rounds of firing, one at the Collector's Office and the other at Threshpuram area in Tuticorin.

It may be noted here that the protesters witnessed two rounds of firing, one at the Collector's Office and the other at Threshpuram area in Tuticorin.

The locals were protesting in demand of the closure of the Sterlite copper factory for 99 days when the protests turned violent on May 22, the 100th day of the stir, and 13 people were killed in police action.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Sterlite protest #Tuticorin

