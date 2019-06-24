App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 02:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sterlite Power doubles transmission capacity in Lucknow

Transmission capacity of these five existing lines were doubled without any major change to existing infrastructure, a Sterlite Power statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Sterlite Power on June 22 said it has uprated and commissioned five 132 kv lines in Lucknow, the Capital of Uttar Pradesh.

Transmission capacity of these five existing lines were doubled without any major change to existing infrastructure, a Sterlite Power statement said.

According to the statement, these lines, which normally carry 80-85 MW load, will now be able to carry a load of over 160 MW after the uprate.

Close

"Our solutions of upgrade and uprate of transmission lines solve key constraints around time, space and capital. These solutions have the potential to solve transmission congestion challenges in all states including Uttar Pradesh towards ensuring 24X7 reliable power," Manish Agarwal, CEO, Solutions Business, Sterlite Power, said.

Sterlite Power is a developer of power transmission infrastructure with projects of over 12,816 circuit kms and 22,044 MVA in India and Brazil.

First Published on Jun 24, 2019 01:54 pm

