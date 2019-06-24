Sterlite Power doubles transmission capacity in Lucknow

Sterlite Power on June 22 said it has uprated and commissioned five 132 kv lines in Lucknow, the Capital of Uttar Pradesh.

Transmission capacity of these five existing lines were doubled without any major change to existing infrastructure, a Sterlite Power statement said.

According to the statement, these lines, which normally carry 80-85 MW load, will now be able to carry a load of over 160 MW after the uprate.

"Our solutions of upgrade and uprate of transmission lines solve key constraints around time, space and capital. These solutions have the potential to solve transmission congestion challenges in all states including Uttar Pradesh towards ensuring 24X7 reliable power," Manish Agarwal, CEO, Solutions Business, Sterlite Power, said.